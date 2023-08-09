Rain buys firefighters 'a day, maybe two' to make headway on Adams Lake, Bush Creek wildfires

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

UPDATE 6:45 p.m.

Power was restored at approximately 4 p.m. to properties within the evacuation order zone for the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

The Shuswap Emergency Program says evacuation orders and evacuation alerts remain in effect and it notes that there was minimal rainfall over the fire today.

“Just a few millimetres. That buys us a day, maybe two,” said fire information officer Andy Oldroyd.

The BC Wildfire Service was able to update mapping for both fires burning on either side of Adams Lake.

Lower East Adams Lake is now estimated at 6,505 hectares, a big jump from the previous estimate of 4,823 from earlier in the week. The Bush Creek East fire is now pegged at 3,061 hectares. Earlier in the day it was estimated at only 1,789.

Despite the larger size, Oldroyd notes that it was a fairly quiet day for firefighters.

“I suppose our focus across the whole lot is getting the fires into a place where they can be held by containment or guard lines when the weather does turn back to hot and windy,” he added.

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

Rain and cooler temperatures today are aiding efforts at the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

While conditions have not shifted significantly in the past 48 hours, the Shuswap Emergency Program says today's rain will help reduce fire behaviour on the surface.

"It will, however, have minimal impact on fire fuel conditions in deeper, dry layers. Fires also burn in tree root systems underground," the SEP notes.



Heavy equipment continues guard construction on the south flank of the fire to reduce fire movement towards communities of the North Shuswap.

A BC Wildfire unit crew is preparing to conduct planned ignitions on the south flank, following the equipment line.



All evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

BCWS and BC Hydro continue to work on plans for the restoration of power to the evacuated areas.

The Emergency Support Services Reception Centre is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CSRD Office, 555 Harbourfront Drive NE, Salmon Arm.

ORIGINAL: 11:40 a.m.

A weather system crossing the region will saturate surface fuels near two wildfires by Adams Lake, but erratic winds may increase fire behaviour overall, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

According to an update on the BCWS website, two to five millimetres of rainfall is estimated over the fires, and will be accompanied by a slight risk of thunderstorms.

Lower temperatures and increased humidity and moisture will saturate surface level fuels, but will have little impact on deeper, dry organic layers.

Winds in the morning will be around 10 to 15 kilometres per hour but are forecast to pick up to 15 to 25 kilometres per hour with gusts up to 40 as the weather system moves through the region.

The cooler conditions are helping to slow the 1,789-hectare Bush Creek East blaze from progressing north as rapidly as it was over the past several days, according to the wildfire service.

BCWS said containment of the Bush Creek East’s southern flank on either side of the Forest Service Road “is a high priority of today’s efforts.”

Crews and equipment are continuing guard construction along the southern flank today, near Bush Creek Road, and on the northeastern flank near Agate Bay, where an evacuation alert was issued on Monday.

BCWS said assessment and planning for containment along the fire’s north and west flanks is ongoing.

Across the lake, the 4,823-hectare Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire is predominantly seeing growth in steep and difficult to access terrain.

Structure protection crews are continuing to conduct patrols for hot spots, triage, and maintain and setup systems.

BCWS said no structure loss has occurred as a result of the Lower East Adams Lake fire.

Guard on the fire’s north flank has been completed, and BCWS said the crews dispatched to this flank are looking for opportunities to start working southwards.

Heavy equipment is continuing guard construction on the south flank, with unit crews preparing to conduct planned ignitions following the equipment line.

Helicopters assigned to the blaze will continue to bucket hotspots as visibility allows.

A dozen helicopters are assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Lower East Adams Lake, Bush Creek East and Rossmoore Lake wildfires.

There are 41 ground crew personnel, 15 pieces of heavy equipment and 33 structure protection resources assigned to the Lower East Adams Lake fire.

There are 29 firefighters and 28 pieces of heavy equipment responding to the Bush Creek East wildfire.

Castanet is monitoring the Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East wildfires and will update the story if more information becomes available.