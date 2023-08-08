Boaters told to stay away as fires burn on both sides of Adams Lake

Photo: BCWS File photo of Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is reminding boaters to stay out of evacuation areas on Adams Lake as wildfires burn on both sides of the lake.

"That means no one except emergency personnel should be accessing those areas," the CSRD says.

"This is critical to ensure the safety of the public and first responders. No access also helps ensure the security of the properties which have been evacuated. No one wants to return home and find they have been the victim of theft."

The CSRD has contracted security to patrol the area.

On Monday, security staff were taunted by boaters, the district says.

"Security is in place for the protection of the properties. These personnel deserve to be treated with respect," the CSRD says.

RCMP and conservation officers are conducting patrols and will prevent boats from entering areas under evacuation order.

Should there be continued issues with boaters attempting to access the area, additional security resources will be deployed, the district says.

ORIGINAL: 10:05 a.m.

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire has been seeing reduced fire activity as guard construction continues on the fire’s southern flank.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Andy Oldroyd says completing a guard on the southern flank of the 4,823-hectare blaze will become more complicated as crews look to finish its construction.

“The first third of that was pretty simple, and that's the bit that sits behind the residences... But we've got to extend that guard all the way across the southern face,” Oldroyd said Tuesday.

“That's a bit more challenging with the heavy machinery that's got to get in there.”

One third of the southern guard is complete, and a guard on the fire’s northern flank has been established.

Oldroyd said the Adams Lake fire has been “pretty quiet” and has been burning at Rank 1-2, describing a smouldering ground fire to a low-vigour surface fire.

Most of the fire’s activity is occurring in the existing fire area and not spreading.

Across the lake, structure protection crews have been working to protect properties on the Bush Creek East wildfire that took a northern run Monday.

“Yesterday, we had structure protection put on six cabins on Lake Adams ... and that was particularly challenging given that there's only water access into those,” said Oldroyd.

“We actually had to put the structural protection gear on boats and get that in there, and that fire actually came very close in behind those cabins.”

Oldroyd said structure protection is getting ready to be placed in and around properties in the Agate Bay area after an evacuation alert was issued yesterday for 85 properties in the area.

The fire has been active along its north and west flanks, and is burning around a Rank 3, meaning a moderately vigorous surface fire.

Oldroyd said minimal growth has been seen on the fire’s southern flank, but crews are still working to finish guard construction.

“They haven't got that fire fully guarded at the moment, so it is it still has potential,” said Oldroyd.

The forecast for today calls for chances of showers with the risk of thunderstorms in the Adams Lake area.

Oldroyd said initial attack crews are on standby for any lightning strikes in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Less fire behaviour is predicted for both wildfires over the next couple of days due to an increase in humidity and a drop in temperatures.

There are 27 ground crew assigned to the Bush Creek East fire and 25 pieces of heavy equipment, while 40 ground personnel and 9 pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to the Lower East Adams Lake blaze.

Oldroyd said helicopters are continuing to bucket hotspots on both fires.