The Bush Creek East Wildfire proving to be challenging for wildfire crews

Photo: File photo of Lower East Adams Lake wildfire

The Bush Creek East Wildfire took a significant turn last night, according to BCWS.

The wildfire has expanded to a size of 1,789 hectares.

"It has advanced by a kilometre to the north, and we are currently reviewing the orders and alerts pertaining to the fire. No updates on any changes have been provided yet. This particular fire is posing some challenges. Structural protection teams have been engaged in safeguarding properties along the western shoreline," stated a fire information officer in communication with Castanet.

Wildfire crews, multiple helicopters, an incident management team, heavy equipment, and structural protection units are engaged in combating the fire.

An evacuation order continues to be in effect.

The order has been in place since Sunday at 4 p.m.

Residents in the vicinity are urged to evacuate immediately, including approximately 13 properties in Electoral Areas 'O' and 'P':

380 Adams West FSR

1908 Adams West FSR

1912 Adams West FSR

1920 Adams West FSR

1924 Adams West FSR

1932 Adams West FSR

1936 Adams West FSR

1940 Adams West FSR

1948 Adams West FSR

2380 Adams West FSR

2408 Adams West FSR

2416 Adams West FSR

2424 Adams West FSR

and any properties outlined on the map.

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire maintains a size of 4,823 hectares.

"The main focus continues to be finalizing the machine guard on the southern flank of the fire. Progress is gradual due to the challenging terrain," stated BCWS.