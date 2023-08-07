Fire guard progressing on southern flank of Lower East Adams Lake wildfire

Photo: File photo of Lower East Adams Lake wildfire

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.

The fire guard being built by BCWS along the south flank of the Adams Lake wildfire is now a third of the way completed.

The next portion of the guard is taking more time to construct as the remaining area is in more challenging terrain.

The guard is to help protect communities from the fire spreading in that direction.

Andy Oldroyd, BCWS information officer, says both Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East wildfires were reasonably quiet Monday afternoon.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District says the boat launch at Agate Bay is closed to all recreational boats due to coinciding evacuation alerts from Adams Lake Indian Band and Thompson Nicola Regional District.

The CSRD added a small weather system moved through the Lower East Adams Lake area Monday afternoon but did not result in the fire growing significantly.

A structure protection crew will be in affected areas monitoring overnight.

“(The Bush Creek East wildfire) got pretty close to some structures there that have been protected that have been difficult to get to because of water access,” said Oldroyd.

He added that crews are working to protect those structures.

The Bush Creek fire took a run north, but Oldroyd says it wasn’t too dramatic”

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

BCWS is continuing to work on building a fire guard to assist in protecting North Shuswap communities to the south of the fire, including Lee Creek.

"This guard is partially built on the south flank of the fire, but due to rugged terrain, it will still take more time for crews to complete. A unit crew is preparing to conduct ignitions on the south flank following the equipment line as part of the guard construction," EOC said in an update.

BC Wildfire is emphasizing that it is critical for residents in the North Shuswap to prepare their properties for fire.

Depending on the weather conditions and associated fire movement over the coming days, this fire has the potential to impact communities to the south of the fire, including Lee Creek.

Information from BC Wildfire indicates all current Evacuation Orders and Alerts in the CSRD will remain in place.

The situation is being re-evaluated daily. However, it appears unlikely there will be a change in any Orders or Alerts until at least mid-week.

There is a risk of thunderstorm activity and erratic winds in the later afternoon and evening. This may increase fire activity.

Helicopters and structure protection crews will attack hotspots upslope of the properties on Rawson Road. They will also be maintaining structure protection systems in the area.



A smoky skies advisory is in place for the Shuswap today. BCWS says the smoke continues to make visibility and accurately mapping the fire perimeter difficult.

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), due to the Bush Creek East wildfire.

The evacuation alert is now in effect for approximately 85 addressed properties in the following areas of Electoral Area “O” (Lower North Thompson):

From the west side of Forest Lake to Agate Bay; and any properties as outlined on the attached map.

In response to the alert, the TNRD has closed the Agate Bay Boat Launch for recreational use until further notice. Enforcement measures will be in place to ensure recreational watercraft do not access the lake using this boat launch.

All watercraft on Adams Lake must not travel south of Agate Bay and must stay away from BC Wildfire Service aircraft that are conducting wildfire suppression activities. Conservation Officers and RCMP are patrolling on the lake to ensure that there is no access to current evacuation order areas.

This evacuation alert is being put in place in conjunction with an adjacent evacuation alert from the Adams Lake Indian Band (ALIB).

ORIGINAL: 10:10 a.m.

The Bush Creek East Wildfire took a significant turn last night, according to BCWS.

The wildfire has expanded to a size of 1,789 hectares.

"It has advanced by a kilometre to the north, and we are currently reviewing the orders and alerts pertaining to the fire. No updates on any changes have been provided yet. This particular fire is posing some challenges. Structural protection teams have been engaged in safeguarding properties along the western shoreline," stated a fire information officer in communication with Castanet.

Wildfire crews, multiple helicopters, an incident management team, heavy equipment, and structural protection units are engaged in combating the fire.

An evacuation order continues to be in effect.

The order has been in place since Sunday at 4 p.m.

Residents in the vicinity are urged to evacuate immediately, including approximately 13 properties in Electoral Areas 'O' and 'P':

380 Adams West FSR

1908 Adams West FSR

1912 Adams West FSR

1920 Adams West FSR

1924 Adams West FSR

1932 Adams West FSR

1936 Adams West FSR

1940 Adams West FSR

1948 Adams West FSR

2380 Adams West FSR

2408 Adams West FSR

2416 Adams West FSR

2424 Adams West FSR

and any properties outlined on the map.

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire maintains a size of 4,823 hectares.

"The main focus continues to be finalizing the machine guard on the southern flank of the fire. Progress is gradual due to the challenging terrain," stated BCWS.