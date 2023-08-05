BCWS says dry conditions leading to increased activity at Lower East Adams Lake blaze

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, burning about 21 kilometres north of Chase.

UPDATE: 6:15 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service said there has been some increased fire activity on the east and north flanks of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire as of Saturday afternoon.

Karley Desrosiers, BCWS fire information officer, said crews were expecting the increased activity, given hot and dry weather conditions.

“It's quite dry, the fuel is dry, very susceptible to ignition,” she said.

Desrosiers said BCWS is expecting increased growth to the east, north and south flank.

In an update to its website, BCWS said depending on weather conditions and associated fire movement over the coming days, the fire has the potential to impact communities to the south of the fire, including Lee Creek.

“It’s critical that residents prepare their properties for fire,” BCWS said, noting residents can find more information on its website.

Desrosiers said crews are working hard to build guard at the south flank, but in a worst case scenario with challenging weather, there is a possibility the fire could spot over the guard.

"We just want people to be prepared for anything, because it is only early August. And what we're seeing, despite building guards and putting containment lines in, our fires have been continuing to challenge them just given the incredibly challenging conditions," she said.

"It's just a note to have people be prepared for anything that's possible."

She noted there haven't been new evacuation alerts issued, but it's important to be prepared, including implementing FireSmart principles on homes and properties.

In an update to its website, the wildfire service said helicopters are continuing to bucket hot spots upslope of properties along Rawston Road.

“A unit crew continues working along Rawston Road, using a wet line and planned ignitions from the road to the fire in areas where the fire burned upslope,” BCWS said.

A hotshot crew is setting up a wet line and maintaining structure protection in Adams Lake East.

Desrosiers said to the east of Adams Lake, BC Hydro has been working to replace power poles that were damaged on Wednesday, when the wildfire took its run to the lake.

“Hydro will get that reenergized as quickly as possible. We don't have a timeline, but the reason that it is off is just because of the damage to the power poles,” Desrosiers said.

“They were they were burning, then so they have to go in and replace those. And also make sure that any damaged poles aren't going to fall.”

ORIGINAL: 9:46 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service says the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire saw minimal growth on Friday.

The fire is burning north of Chase on the east side of Adams Lake. Updated mapping puts the wildfire at an estimated 4,823 hectares in size. Several evacuation orders and alerts have been issued for properties in the area.

On Wednesday, a shift in winds caused the wildfire to take a dangerous run, prompting the evacuation of several residents on the east side of the lake.

BCWS said it’s expecting stable conditions on Saturday morning, and an increase in wind in the afternoon.

“Another sunny day on Saturday brings some stability in the morning and early afternoon,” BCWS said.

“Winds should increase later in the day, bringing gusty conditions that may see a localized increase in fire behaviour.”

BCWS said a unit crew is continuing to work on Rawson Road, while a hotshot crew is setting up a wet line and maintaining structure protection in Adams Lake East.

The hotshot crew is also preparing to conduct ignitions on the south flank after a machine guard is completed.

BCWS said no structure loss has occurred as a result of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, and a mass water system is set up if it is needed.

As of Saturday, 70 firefighting crews are assigned to the incident, along with 40 structure protection personnel during the day, and 10 overnight. Eleven pieces of heavy equipment are working on the fire.

About a dozen helicopters have been assigned to the Adams complex.

To the west of Adams Lake, the Bush Creek East wildfire, now estimated to be 982 hectares in size, is also burning out of control. BCWS said the fire also saw increased fire behaviour on Thursday, resulting in “the rapid growth of the west flank” to the Adams Forest Service Road.

There are 50 ground crew members assigned to the fire, along with nine pieces of heavy equipment.

BCWS said crews are conducting danger tree assessment and falling along the Adams Forest Service Road, which is closed from 0 km to 18 km.

Castanet is monitoring the Lower East Adams Lake and the Bush Creek East wildfires. This story will be updated as more information is available.