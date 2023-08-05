BCWS says Lower East Adams Lake blaze, now mapped at 4,823 ha., saw minimal growth Friday

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, burning about 21 kilometres north of Chase.

BC Wildfire Service says the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire saw minimal growth on Friday.

The fire is burning north of Chase on the east side of Adams Lake. Updated mapping puts the wildfire at an estimated 4,823 hectares in size. Several evacuation orders and alerts have been issued for properties in the area.

On Wednesday, a shift in winds caused the wildfire to take a dangerous run, prompting the evacuation of several residents on the east side of the lake.

BCWS said it’s expecting stable conditions on Saturday morning, and an increase in wind in the afternoon.

“Another sunny day on Saturday brings some stability in the morning and early afternoon,” BCWS said.

“Winds should increase later in the day, bringing gusty conditions that may see a localized increase in fire behaviour.”

BCWS said a unit crew is continuing to work on Rawson Road, while a hotshot crew is setting up a wet line and maintaining structure protection in Adams Lake East.

The hotshot crew is also preparing to conduct ignitions on the south flank after a machine guard is completed.

BCWS said no structure loss has occurred as a result of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, and a mass water system is set up if it is needed.

As of Saturday, 70 firefighting crews are assigned to the incident, along with 40 structure protection personnel during the day, and 10 overnight. Eleven pieces of heavy equipment are working on the fire.

About a dozen helicopters have been assigned to the Adams complex.

To the west of Adams Lake, the Bush Creek East wildfire, now estimated to be 982 hectares in size, is also burning out of control. BCWS said the fire also saw increased fire behaviour on Thursday, resulting in “the rapid growth of the west flank” to the Adams Forest Service Road.

There are 50 ground crew members assigned to the fire, along with nine pieces of heavy equipment.

BCWS said crews are conducting danger tree assessment and falling along the Adams Forest Service Road, which is closed from 0 km to 18 km.

Castanet is monitoring the Lower East Adams Lake and the Bush Creek East wildfires. This story will be updated as more information is available.