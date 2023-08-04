Crews being juggled between fires following growth of Lower East Adams Lake wildfire

Photo: YouTube: BCWS Still image from BCWS video: Response on the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire - August 2, 2023

Thursday crews working on the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire had "a bit of a reprieve," according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Fire information officer Forrest Tower said fire activity wasn’t as extreme as what was seen on Wednesday, when an unexpected strong wind shift caused rapid fire growth, prompting multiple evacuation orders and alerts.

BCWS pulled structure protection crews earlier in the week after their predictive model suggested there was no imminent threat to properties south of the blaze. That predictive model was proven wrong by Mother Nature.

Tower said on Thursday night that winds could still cause increased fire behaviour Friday afternoon, but the reprieve on Thursday was good to have.

About 80 ground crew members will be on the fire Friday.

“It will be fluctuating, that's a rough guess,” explained Tower, adding that crews are being juggled between the Adams Complex wildfires.

“To be honest, it is pretty dynamic and shifting them between the Bush Creek East fire and that fire. We're kind of needing to see what happens, if there is a big increase in activity on the Lower East Adams fire.”

Work will be continuing on the Rossmoore Lake wildfire as well.

“It's not like we can just pull everything from there and go to one fire, which would lead to bad things on the Rossmoore Lake fire if we weren't engaged in everything we're doing there,” explained Tower.

“We may see some more fire departments show up [to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire] if we have another large uptick in forecasted activity.”

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire was last estimated to be 2,527 hectares in size. Structure protection crews worked over Thursday night, and BCWS says 24 hour shifts will continue until wildfire risk has been reduced.

The Adams Lake ferry worked through the night Wednesday moving firefighters in and evacuees out as a wildfire burned on the east side of the lake.

The Columbia-Shuswap Regional District said power had been cut to much of the area surrounding the wildfire due to safety concerns for firefighting crews. BC Hydro says 137 customers are affected.

Following Wednesday's dangerous downhill run to the shore of the lake, crews managed to get the fire held along Rawson Road.

Crews worked at properties adjacent to where the fire burned, and began mopping up that area Thursday.

Heavy equipment is constructing a guard at the southernmost part of the fire, at the point where it burned towards on Wednesday.