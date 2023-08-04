CSRD says crews constructing new machine guard south of Lower East Adams Lake blaze

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says crews working on the Lower East Adams Lake blaze are building a new machine guard to help protect North Shuswap communities.

In a statement, the CSRD said the guard is being built near the edge of the southern flank of the wildfire, which is burning about 21 kilometres north of Chase.

“It will start at the top of the mountain and follow the fire’s edge, where possible, down to Rawston Road,” the CSRD said, noting the exact path is determined as the guard is constructed.

The CSRD said a fire guard is one tool used to help prevent fire movement, but there’s no guarantees the fire won’t jump past the lines, especially with wind activity.

The BC Wildfire Service it estimates the guard will be complete on Aug. 5.

BCWS said a hotshot crew is setting up a wet line, maintaining structure protection in Adams Lake East, and preparing to conduct ignitions on the south flank once the equipment line has been completed.

BCWS said a mass water system is set up if needed, and structure protection resources will be conducting 24/7 patrols and operations.

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Crews are working to construct a new guard to the south of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

UPDATE: 2:24 p.m.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District's emergency operations centre is reminding long weekend boaters to avoid travelling south of Agate Bay on Adams Lake as wildfires are burning in the area.

In a news release issued on Friday, the TNRD said boaters should also stay away from areas on the east side of Adams Lake that are downslope of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, including boat access beaches, as debris has been seen rolling down the steep hills in the area.

"Conservation officers and RCMP will be patrolling the southern end of Adams Lake to enforce the evacuation orders which remain in place at this time within portions of the TNRD, Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Adams Lake Indian Band," the regional district said in a statement.

"Please avoid BC Wildfire Service aircraft that are in the area, and please allow plenty of space for aircraft to access Adams Lake. It is against the law to interfere with firefighting efforts, and puts both your safety and the safety of responders in jeopardy."

The TNRD said it is prepared to work with the province and other jurisdictions to use emergency powers to close all access to Adams Lake and block boat launches.

"This is an extraordinary stop that we hope is not necessary," the regional district said.

On Thursday, the CSRD published a post to social media, saying it had received a report of a jet ski interfering with firefighting aircraft.

"Aerial operations are critical to the firefighting effort. Even a single watercraft can cause delays," the CSRD said.

"Don't be that boater."

UPDATE: 12:55 p.m.

Fire crews continue to battle wildfires on either side of Adams Lake in the North Shuswap.

The Bush Creek East fire on the west side of the lake has now burned an estimated 982 hectares since its discovery on July 12.

It remains out of control and is being fought by BC Wildfire Service 50 ground crew and nine pieces of heavy equipment.

On the east side of the lake, the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire remains estimated at 2,527 hectares.

It's also out of control.

Eleven helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex of fires, which includes the Rossmoore Lake fire south of Kamloops.

The Lower East Adams Lake fire is burning in steep terrain, which has made accessibility a challenge and poses a risk to ground responder safety, the wildfire service says.

There are currently 10 pieces of heavy equipment responding to that wildfire, along with structure protection crews.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place for the two fires.

Photo: BCWS

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

Crews working on the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire Thursday had "a bit of a reprieve," according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Fire information officer Forrest Tower said fire activity wasn’t as extreme as what was seen on Wednesday, when an unexpected strong wind shift caused rapid fire growth, prompting multiple evacuation orders and alerts.

BCWS pulled structure protection crews earlier in the week after their predictive model suggested there was no imminent threat to properties south of the blaze. That predictive model was proven wrong by Mother Nature.

Tower said on Thursday night that winds could still cause increased fire behaviour Friday afternoon, but the reprieve on Thursday was good to have.

About 80 ground crew members will be on the fire Friday.

“It will be fluctuating, that's a rough guess,” explained Tower, adding that crews are being juggled between the Adams Complex wildfires.

“To be honest, it is pretty dynamic and shifting them between the Bush Creek East fire and that fire. We're kind of needing to see what happens, if there is a big increase in activity on the Lower East Adams fire.”

Work will be continuing on the Rossmoore Lake wildfire as well.

“It's not like we can just pull everything from there and go to one fire, which would lead to bad things on the Rossmoore Lake fire if we weren't engaged in everything we're doing there,” explained Tower.

“We may see some more fire departments show up [to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire] if we have another large uptick in forecasted activity.”

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire was last estimated to be 2,527 hectares in size. Structure protection crews worked over Thursday night, and BCWS says 24 hour shifts will continue until wildfire risk has been reduced.

The Adams Lake ferry worked through the night Wednesday moving firefighters in and evacuees out as a wildfire burned on the east side of the lake.

The Columbia-Shuswap Regional District said power had been cut to much of the area surrounding the wildfire due to safety concerns for firefighting crews. BC Hydro says 137 customers are affected.

Following Wednesday's dangerous downhill run to the shore of the lake, crews managed to get the fire held along Rawson Road.

Crews worked at properties adjacent to where the fire burned, and began mopping up that area Thursday.

Heavy equipment is constructing a guard at the southernmost part of the fire, at the point where it burned towards on Wednesday.