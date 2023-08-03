Sudden shift in wind caused Adams Lake fire to take dangerous run: BCWS

Photo: Kelly Kennedy

UPDATE: 10:05 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says a “very localized” weather event caused the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire to take a dangerous downhill run Wednesday, but no structures have been lost yet as the blaze is primarily held north of Rawson Road.

The fire took an aggressive turn Wednesday evening, burning down to the shore of Adams Lake despite a projection earlier in the day that the blaze presented "no imminent concern for structures" in the area.

Forrest Tower, BCWS information officer, said strong northerly winds “came out of nowhere” and drove the fire downhill despite forecasts calling for normal southernly winds.

“All of our sort of models and forecasts were calling for southerlies to be the same as they had been for the last week,” said Tower.

“Locally, over where that fire was burning, unfortunately we had like a 180 wind shift and very high wind speed from the north, that drove fire down.”

Tower said from the videos and photos he had seen, last night the fire was likely burning at a rank four, described as a highly vigorous surface fire with torching, with pockets of rank five, an extremely vigorous surface fire.

On the opposing side of Adams Lake, the Bush Creek East fire had seen a little growth on the southeast side of the blaze due to winds, but nothing as substantial as the eastern blaze.

“Was like a very localized sort of weather event that happened over that fire — quite unfortunate and impossible to predict,” Tower said.

No closures or impacts have been reported at the Bush Creek East blaze.

Tower said the Lower East Adams Lake fire burned as far as the ferry terminal on the east side of the lake, but no structures have been lost yet to the blaze.

“We had crews and skimmers, tankers, helicopters, the whole deal, responding once that fire started going down slope. So they were working off of Rawson Road,” said Tower.

Wildland firefighters and structure protection personnel remained on site overnight, and the fire has primarily been held north of Rawson Road.

Tower said priorities for Thursday include structure protection and limiting ground growth of the fire.

There is a strong possibility of seeing large quantities of smoke surrounding the blaze today, due to the burning in plenty of fuel.

“There's a lot of timber now where it can get to, and so there is a possibility of, like, a very large amount of smoke being visible from the surrounding area,” Tower said.

“However, that would be the ideal situation in terms of bringing away from properties.”

Yesterday, air tankers dropped a load of retardant before the column collapsed.

Additionally, BCWS said seven water skimmers were engaged from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and helicopters worked the fire until grounding time.

ORIGINAL: 5:59 a.m.

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire took a dangerous run Wednesday night, forcing multiple evacuation orders and alerts.

The fire has burned down to the shore of the lake and has scorched a total of 2,527 hectares since its discovery on July 12.

The fire burned aggressively Wednesday night, despite a projection earlier in the day that the blaze presented "no imminent concern for structures" in the area.

It continues to be classified as out of control.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, no structures had been lost to the fire as of 9:15 p.m.

Both the Thompson-Nicola and Columbia-Shuswap regional districts issued evacuation orders and alerts Wednesday night.

Evacuations include Dorian Bay, Woolford Point and Enns Reach, affecting dozens of properties.



Ground crews and structure protection were fully engaged in structure defence Wednesday night, and BC Hydro turned off power to the entire evacuation order zone south along Adams lake, for the safety of firefighters and first responders.

Boaters are asked to stay completely off Adams Lake to make room for skimmer planes fighting to suppress the fire. The CSRD noted pilots were already dealing with limited visibility due to smoke from the blaze.

The Adams Lake Ferry is open to essential travel only. Use of the ferry is limited to wildfire evacuees and emergency vehicles only.

