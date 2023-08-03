Security guards protecting evacuated properties on Adams Lake, CSRD says

Kristen Holliday

UPDATE: 1:13 p.m.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says there have been no reports of looting and security measures have already been put in place, despite concerns of some Adams Lake residents.

The 2,527-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is burning near the southeast corner of Adams Lake. Hundreds of properties have been ordered to evacuate.

Tracy Hughes, communications coordinator for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, said there have been no reports of any looting or theft, but “significant” security measures have been put in place.

“The ferry is no longer allowing anyone who's not authorized fire personnel back across the ferry into that zone,” she said.

“So everybody who's been evacuated, they can no longer return to the east side.”

Hughes said the ferry would be the only access point aside from private watercraft, which are being asked to stay off the lake to allow for aerial firefighting operations to operate without interference.

“We're trying to keep that area clear for those at air tankers to be able to scoop up the water and do their firefighting work,” she said.

“So a boat on the lake right now would would certainly be generating some attention.”

Hughes said private security is also being sent to the east side of the lake, where properties have been evacuated, to assist in doing patrols.

Additionally, the CSRD is considering putting log booms down to stop private watercraft from accessing the beachfront, another effort to protect homes that have been evacuated.

“It's an option that's being considered, definitely. We have had situations in previous evacuations in our area where we have put a log boom to do exactly that,” she said.

Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy said residents who have chosen not to leave are restricted to their property, unless the blaze reaches their location and forces them to evacuate.

“If they leave their property, they're subject to being removed from the area so they don't have access to to be able to freely move around,” said Kennedy.

Earlier today, BC Hydro trucks and fire response vehicles could be seen being transported across the lake on the cable ferry, while about three helicopters bucketed lake from the water to dump on the burning hillsides.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

Photo: Sarah Johnston The Lower Adams Lake Fire on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m.

UPDATE: 12:04 p.m.

A number of evacuated residents stopped at a beach beside the Adams Lake Cable Ferry on Thursday morning, watching smoke rise from the hills and helicopters fly overhead.

One resident, who lives across the lake from where the blaze is burning, said he watched the hillside turn red on Wednesday evening when the fire took off on a dangerous downhill run.

Lindsay Brown, who evacuated the area and is now staying with friends, said the fire came over the ridge and “just exploded.”

“The wind, it came up from the north and then the west, and that’s what really got it going," he said. "You get a lot of north winds, and when they come in, it’s just huge gusts — and that’s what made it just take off."

Brown said the helicopters responded quickly to the fire, but noted it could still move further.

“It’s still got lots to burn," he said. "All you can do is wait to see what happens.”

Along with a few others, Brad Johnston was unloading a newly purchased water pump from the back of a vehicle and putting it in an awaiting boat.

He said he was en route to Dorian Bay to set up the water pump on a property and head back, noting an old water pump set up Wednesday night had already failed.

UPDATE: 10:05 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says a “very localized” weather event caused the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire to take a dangerous downhill run Wednesday, but no structures have been lost yet as the blaze is primarily held north of Rawson Road.

The fire took an aggressive turn Wednesday evening, burning down to the shore of Adams Lake despite a projection earlier in the day that the blaze presented "no imminent concern for structures" in the area.

Forrest Tower, BCWS information officer, said strong northerly winds “came out of nowhere” and drove the fire downhill despite forecasts calling for normal southernly winds.

“All of our sort of models and forecasts were calling for southerlies to be the same as they had been for the last week,” said Tower.

“Locally, over where that fire was burning, unfortunately we had like a 180 wind shift and very high wind speed from the north, that drove fire down.”

Tower said from the videos and photos he had seen, last night the fire was likely burning at a rank four, described as a highly vigorous surface fire with torching, with pockets of rank five, an extremely vigorous surface fire.

On the opposing side of Adams Lake, the Bush Creek East fire had seen a little growth on the southeast side of the blaze due to winds, but nothing as substantial as the eastern blaze.

“Was like a very localized sort of weather event that happened over that fire — quite unfortunate and impossible to predict,” Tower said.

No closures or impacts have been reported at the Bush Creek East blaze.

Tower said the Lower East Adams Lake fire burned as far as the ferry terminal on the east side of the lake, but no structures have been lost yet to the blaze.

“We had crews and skimmers, tankers, helicopters, the whole deal, responding once that fire started going down slope. So they were working off of Rawson Road,” said Tower.

Wildland firefighters and structure protection personnel remained on site overnight, and the fire has primarily been held north of Rawson Road.

Tower said priorities for Thursday include structure protection and limiting ground growth of the fire.

There is a strong possibility of seeing large quantities of smoke surrounding the blaze today, due to the burning in plenty of fuel.

“There's a lot of timber now where it can get to, and so there is a possibility of, like, a very large amount of smoke being visible from the surrounding area,” Tower said.

“However, that would be the ideal situation in terms of bringing away from properties.”

Yesterday, air tankers dropped a load of retardant before the column collapsed.

Additionally, BCWS said seven water skimmers were engaged from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and helicopters worked the fire until grounding time.

Castanet has reporters headed to Adams Lake. This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes known.

ORIGINAL: 5:59 a.m.

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire took a dangerous run Wednesday night, forcing multiple evacuation orders and alerts.

The fire has burned down to the shore of the lake and has scorched a total of 2,527 hectares since its discovery on July 12.

It continues to be classified as out of control.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, no structures had been lost to the fire as of 9:15 p.m.

Both the Thompson-Nicola and Columbia-Shuswap regional districts issued evacuation orders and alerts Wednesday night.

Evacuations include Dorian Bay, Woolford Point and Enns Reach, affecting dozens of properties.



Ground crews and structure protection were fully engaged in structure defence Wednesday night, and BC Hydro turned off power to the entire evacuation order zone south along Adams lake, for the safety of firefighters and first responders.

Boaters are asked to stay completely off Adams Lake to make room for skimmer planes fighting to suppress the fire. The CSRD noted pilots were already dealing with limited visibility due to smoke from the blaze.

The Adams Lake Ferry is open to essential travel only. Use of the ferry is limited to wildfire evacuees and emergency vehicles only.

We'll have more updates on the situation throughout the day.