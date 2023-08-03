Adams Lake wildfire grew aggressively Wednesday night

Photo: Kelly Kennedy

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire took a dangerous run Wednesday night, forcing multiple evacuation orders and alerts.

The fire has burned down to the shore of the lake and has scorched a total of 2,527 hectares since its discovery on July 12.

The fire burned aggressively Wednesday night, despite a projection earlier in the day that the blaze presented "no imminent concern for structures" in the area.

It continues to be classified as out of control.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, no structures had been lost to the fire as of 9:15 p.m.

Both the Thompson-Nicola and Columbia-Shuswap regional districts issued evacuation orders and alerts Wednesday night.

Evacuations include Dorian Bay, Woolford Point and Enns Reach, affecting dozens of properties.



Ground crews and structure protection were fully engaged in structure defence Wednesday night, and BC Hydro turned off power to the entire evacuation order zone south along Adams lake, for the safety of firefighters and first responders.

Boaters are asked to stay completely off Adams Lake to make room for skimmer planes fighting to suppress the fire. The CSRD noted pilots were already dealing with limited visibility due to smoke from the blaze.

The Adams Lake Ferry is open to essential travel only. Use of the ferry is limited to wildfire evacuees and emergency vehicles only.

We'll have more updates on the situation throughout the day.