Adams Lake ferry works through night to get evacuees out, firefighters in

Kristen Holliday

UPDATE: 3:51 p.m.

The Adams Lake ferry worked through the night Wednesday moving firefighters in and evacuees out as a wildfire raged on the east side of the lake.

The 2,527-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is burning near the southeast corner of Adams Lake. Hundreds of properties have been ordered to evacuate.

Marinus Goossen, a marine manager with WaterBridge Ferries, said the ferry worked overnight Wednesday shuttling evacuees out and fire crews in.

"When I arrived on scene at just before midnight, there was an immense amount of traffic and concerned people and trying to figure out what their next steps were and where they were going," he said.

"There are a lot of unhappy people, but in any crisis situation there's going to be unhappy people because people don't like to be displaced, and I don't blame them."

Connie Berkley, who owns the Adams Lake Store across the lake from the evacuation area, described a scene of confusion as people sobbed over having to leave their homes and their pets, wondering where to park their cars and deal with their boats.

There is just one road in and out of the area, which includes a cable ferry with limited capacity, and residents were waiting to be taken to the other side of the lake Wednesday afternoon "when all hell broke loose," Berkley said in an interview on Thursday.

With the fire flaring for a couple of weeks, Berkley said she and others have been left wondering why it wasn't doused earlier.

"They should have been on it way before they were," she said. "All I can say is it's very sad for me as a business owner and as someone who lives in this beautiful country, and that to just let the trees burn makes no sense to me."

Berkley said she should be going into her busiest time before a long weekend, but now only fire crews are ferried in to help with the fast-moving blaze threatening homes on the other side of the lake.

"I have two months to make my money, July and August, so I have a store full of stock for my biggest weekend," she said. "The roads are closed, the campgrounds are closed, the lake is closed and what am I gonna do with all this stock?"

— The Canadian Press

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.

An evacuation alert has been issued on the west side of Adams Lake.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre issued the alert Thursday afternoon due to the Bush Creek East wildfire – not the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, which is on the other side of the lake and has been causing alerts and evacuations this week.

The alert was issued as of 2 p.m. and affects 12 properties in TNRD Area O:

1908 Adams West FSR

1912 Adams West FSR

1920 Adams West FSR

1924 Adams West FSR

1932 Adams West FSR

1936 Adams West FSR

1940 Adams West FSR

1948 Adams West FSR

2380 Adams West FSR

2408 Adams West FSR

2416 Adams West FSR

2424 Adams West FSR

Any remaining properties outlined in the map

Residents should prepare to leave their properties on short notice, if necessary.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation order; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions,” the TNRD says.

Photo: TNRD

UPDATE: 2:56 p.m.

Structure protection crews have been redeployed to an aggressive wildfire burning along Adams Lake, according to the BC Wildfire Service, where helicopters are bucketing homes winds are expected to push the blaze closer to properties once again on Thursday night.

The 2,527-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is burning near the southeast corner of Adams Lake. Hundreds of properties have been ordered to evacuate.

Crews will be working the blaze overnight, as well, with structure protection personnel, unit crews, initial attack crews and other personnel having been brought in to combat the fire.

Forrest Tower, BCWS information officer, said 10 to 15 km/h winds from the north are projected for the afternoon and heading into the evening.

“So that does have the potential, for sure, to increase activity further south, down further than it already is,” said Tower.

“Regardless of wind direction, we'll probably see some increased activity burning upslope away from the communities — but still increase in activity.”

Tower said an updated perimeter of the fire hasn’t been given, but satellite data suggests the fire might have burned as far south as the ferry terminal on the east side of the lake.

Fire risk is diminished for the Dorian Bay community because much of the area has already been burned, Tower said, some of it due to overnight ignitions by crews.

Tower said five helicopters are currently working the blaze, performing a variety of functions including bucketing.

The wildfire reportedly made its way right up to Rawson Road, where a number of properties are located.

Tower said no properties have been lost to the blaze, but some damage to structures has been reported.

"There was some damage. I don't know if it's to radiant heat, or if there was a spark that landed on something and lit a piece of siding on fire," said Tower.

"I do know that helicopters were bucketing right in and around people's houses."

On the other side of Adams Lake, the Bush Creek East wildfire has seen growth east due to winds in the area yesterday.

“There was some growth given those winds in the area yesterday,” said Tower.

“What we're working on right now is just a strategy to manage that kind of growth towards the Adam's FSR.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 1:13 p.m.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says there have been no reports of looting and security measures have already been put in place, despite concerns of some Adams Lake residents.

The 2,527-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is burning near the southeast corner of Adams Lake. Hundreds of properties have been ordered to evacuate.

Tracy Hughes, communications coordinator for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, said there have been no reports of any looting or theft, but “significant” security measures have been put in place.

“The ferry is no longer allowing anyone who's not authorized fire personnel back across the ferry into that zone,” she said.

“So everybody who's been evacuated, they can no longer return to the east side.”

Hughes said the ferry would be the only access point aside from private watercraft, which are being asked to stay off the lake to allow for aerial firefighting operations to operate without interference.

“We're trying to keep that area clear for those at air tankers to be able to scoop up the water and do their firefighting work,” she said.

“So a boat on the lake right now would would certainly be generating some attention.”

Hughes said private security is also being sent to the east side of the lake, where properties have been evacuated, to assist in doing patrols.

Additionally, the CSRD is considering putting log booms down to stop private watercraft from accessing the beachfront, another effort to protect homes that have been evacuated.

“It's an option that's being considered, definitely. We have had situations in previous evacuations in our area where we have put a log boom to do exactly that,” she said.

Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy said residents who have chosen not to leave are restricted to their property, unless the blaze reaches their location and forces them to evacuate.

“If they leave their property, they're subject to being removed from the area so they don't have access to to be able to freely move around,” said Kennedy.

Earlier today, BC Hydro trucks and fire response vehicles could be seen being transported across the lake on the cable ferry, while about three helicopters bucketed lake from the water to dump on the burning hillsides.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

Photo: Sarah Johnston The Lower Adams Lake Fire on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m.

UPDATE: 12:04 p.m.

A number of evacuated residents stopped at a beach beside the Adams Lake Cable Ferry on Thursday morning, watching smoke rise from the hills and helicopters fly overhead.

One resident, who lives across the lake from where the blaze is burning, said he watched the hillside turn red on Wednesday evening when the fire took off on a dangerous downhill run.

Lindsay Brown, who evacuated the area and is now staying with friends, said the fire came over the ridge and “just exploded.”

“The wind, it came up from the north and then the west, and that’s what really got it going," he said. "You get a lot of north winds, and when they come in, it’s just huge gusts — and that’s what made it just take off."

Brown said the helicopters responded quickly to the fire, but noted it could still move further.

“It’s still got lots to burn," he said. "All you can do is wait to see what happens.”

Along with a few others, Brad Johnston was unloading a newly purchased water pump from the back of a vehicle and putting it in an awaiting boat.

He said he was en route to Dorian Bay to set up the water pump on a property and head back, noting an old water pump set up Wednesday night had already failed.

BC Hydro trucks and fire response vehicles could be seen being transported across the lake on the cable ferry, while about three helicopters bucketed lake from the water to dump on the burning hillsides.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 10:05 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says a “very localized” weather event caused the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire to take a dangerous downhill run Wednesday, but no structures have been lost yet as the blaze is primarily held north of Rawson Road.

The fire took an aggressive turn Wednesday evening, burning down to the shore of Adams Lake despite a projection earlier in the day that the blaze presented "no imminent concern for structures" in the area.

Forrest Tower, BCWS information officer, said strong northerly winds “came out of nowhere” and drove the fire downhill despite forecasts calling for normal southernly winds.

“All of our sort of models and forecasts were calling for southerlies to be the same as they had been for the last week,” said Tower.

“Locally, over where that fire was burning, unfortunately we had like a 180 wind shift and very high wind speed from the north, that drove fire down.”

Tower said from the videos and photos he had seen, last night the fire was likely burning at a rank four, described as a highly vigorous surface fire with torching, with pockets of rank five, an extremely vigorous surface fire.

On the opposing side of Adams Lake, the Bush Creek East fire had seen a little growth on the southeast side of the blaze due to winds, but nothing as substantial as the eastern blaze.

“Was like a very localized sort of weather event that happened over that fire — quite unfortunate and impossible to predict,” Tower said.

No closures or impacts have been reported at the Bush Creek East blaze.

Tower said the Lower East Adams Lake fire burned as far as the ferry terminal on the east side of the lake, but no structures have been lost yet to the blaze.

“We had crews and skimmers, tankers, helicopters, the whole deal, responding once that fire started going down slope. So they were working off of Rawson Road,” said Tower.

Wildland firefighters and structure protection personnel remained on site overnight, and the fire has primarily been held north of Rawson Road.

Tower said priorities for Thursday include structure protection and limiting ground growth of the fire.

There is a strong possibility of seeing large quantities of smoke surrounding the blaze today, due to the burning in plenty of fuel.

“There's a lot of timber now where it can get to, and so there is a possibility of, like, a very large amount of smoke being visible from the surrounding area,” Tower said.

“However, that would be the ideal situation in terms of bringing away from properties.”

Yesterday, air tankers dropped a load of retardant before the column collapsed.

Additionally, BCWS said seven water skimmers were engaged from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and helicopters worked the fire until grounding time.

Castanet has reporters headed to Adams Lake. This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes known.

ORIGINAL: 5:59 a.m.

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire took a dangerous run Wednesday night, forcing multiple evacuation orders and alerts.

The fire has burned down to the shore of the lake and has scorched a total of 2,527 hectares since its discovery on July 12.

The fire burned aggressively Wednesday night, despite a projection earlier in the day that the blaze presented "no imminent concern for structures" in the area.

It continues to be classified as out of control.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, no structures had been lost to the fire as of 9:15 p.m.

Both the Thompson-Nicola and Columbia-Shuswap regional districts issued evacuation orders and alerts Wednesday night.

Evacuations include Dorian Bay, Woolford Point and Enns Reach, affecting dozens of properties.



Ground crews and structure protection were fully engaged in structure defence Wednesday night, and BC Hydro turned off power to the entire evacuation order zone south along Adams lake, for the safety of firefighters and first responders.

Boaters are asked to stay completely off Adams Lake to make room for skimmer planes fighting to suppress the fire. The CSRD noted pilots were already dealing with limited visibility due to smoke from the blaze.

The Adams Lake Ferry is open to essential travel only. Use of the ferry is limited to wildfire evacuees and emergency vehicles only.

We'll have more updates on the situation throughout the day.