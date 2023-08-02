CSRD issues evacuation order for properties near Adams Lake due to wildfire

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.

Earlier this week, structure protection crews were removed from communities in the vicinity of the fire.

“In light of the fire situation in Osoyoos and fire growth on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire near Kamloops, the BC Wildfire Service has decided Structure Protection Units in the communities affected by the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire will be redeployed starting this afternoon and evening, July 31,” announced the Columbia Shuswap Regional District in a news release on Monday.

In a post Tuesday, The CSRD said BCWS projections showed no imminent concern for structures. The CSRD said modelling showed that even with no fire suppression at all, the fire is only projected to come to 1.5km from the nearest structure.

This evening, at least one property owner took to social media to say the fire is ‘on top of homes’.

The fire is on top of homes at lower east adams lake while BCWS and @shuswapemerg and @ColShuRegDist post that there's no risk - WE TOLD THEM and they removed our protection https://t.co/zf9JglcMvN — Tracey Lee Lorenson (@traceylorenson) August 3, 2023

An update posted at 7:02 p.m. on the BC Wildfire Service website said airtankers are not able to drop retardant on the fire because the column collapsed, removing the visibility needed to fly the objective set for them. Skimmers are responding and ground crews were en route.

“This is an evolving situation and information will be posted as it comes in from the field,” said the BCWS.



UPDATE 7:04 p.m.

An evacuation order has been issued for properties near the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

The area under the order covers addresses from 2893 TO 2900 Rawson Road, in Electoral Area F of the Columbia Shuswap Regional Distriction.

An evacuation alert has also been issued by the CSRD for several properties further south along Rawson Road.

People under evacuation order are being told to go to the Adams Lake Ferry to leave the area. They should then report immediately to the reception centre at Quaaout Lodge, located at 1663 Little Shuswap Lake Road, Chase.

Anyone who needs assistance with transportation should call 250-833-3350.

UPDATE: 4:13 p.m.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for an area located east of Adams Lake due to the wildfire burning nearby.

The area under evacuation alert includes one addressed property and beaches along the lower east side of Adams Lake that are accessible by boat.

“For your own safety and the safety of emergency responders, please avoid all areas downslope from where this wildfire is burning, including these boat access beaches,” the TNRD said in a statement.

“There is a risk of debris rolling downhill with no warning from where this wildfire is burning aggressively.”

The TNRD’s emergency operations centre said it “strongly encourages” visitors to reconsider travel plans to the area under evacuation alert.

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire has burned more than 2,500 hectares about 21 kilometres north of Chase. BCWS said Wednesday there has been no notable growth on the south flank towards structures.

Boaters are reminded to stay out of the way if firefighting aircraft are operating on Adams Lake.

Photo: Thompson-Nicola Regional District Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation alert for an area east of Adams Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL: 3:14 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service projections show no imminent concern for structures due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

The fire has burned more than 2,500 hectares and continues to be classified as out of control.

Fire behaviour specialists have created extended three- and 10-day growth projections that show minimal growth along the southern flank of the fire, which is the area of concern for the community of Dorian Bay.

The model takes a conservative approach, assuming no suppression efforts during the duration of the modelling, so is likely to overestimate actual growth, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District emergency program says.

"The modelling shows that even with no fire suppression at all, the fire is only projected to come to 1.5 kilometres from the nearest structure," the CSRD says.



The blaze on the east side of Adams Lake is suspected to have been caused by lightning and has seen seven days of helicopter bucketing operations.



It has currently burned 2,527 hectares, reflecting growth on the north and west flanks, where the where the fire has burned downslope towards Adams Lake.

There has been no notable growth on the south flank towards structures.

Evacuation alerts were partially rescinded on Aug. 1.

Woolford Point, Enns Reach, and the area under the jurisdiction of the Adams Lake Indian Band, were removed from the alert area.



Dorian Bay remains on evacuation alert, and residents should be ready to leave on short notice.