Salmon Arm RCMP warn fires can result in criminal charges after fire set along highway

Salmon Arm RCMP are crediting a caller’s quick reporting of a fire near the Trans-Canada Highway Monday night from keeping it from spreading.

Police received a call from a witness who saw a male and female walking away from a fire that was burning near Tappen Valley Road.

The witness was able to give a description of the car the pair were seen getting into.

Salmon Arm Fire service was quickly able to put the fire while RCMP located the vehicle.

In a news release, RCMP say a female from that car was served $2,300 in provincial fines for igniting a fire in contravention of the provincial regulations.

Police believe the couple were homeless drug users.

“The people in the car reported having no address, and evidence of recent drug use was noted by the police investigator,” police said.

RCMP remind the public of the fire ban in effect and that – in addition to fines – criminal charges can also be laid in all cases involving burning.