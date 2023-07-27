Drought conditions worsen in Southern Interior

Photo: Government of BC YouTube Jonathan Boyd of the BC River Forecast Centre discusses the current drought levels in the province during a news conference on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Parts of the Southern Interior are now at the province’s worst drought level.

The BC River Forecast Centre released its latest weekly update Thursday, showing 26% of regions in the province are at Drought Level 5. New on the Level 5 list this week is the Salmon River basin near Salmon Arm. Level 5 means that adverse impacts are almost certain. The Similkameen and Upper Columbia rivers went from a Level 3 to a Level 4.

The rest of the Thompson-Okanagan is at either Drought Level 3 or 4.

Kamloops, Salmon Arm and Armstrong as well as Merritt and the area south of Merritt to the U.S. border are at Level 4, meaning that adverse impacts are likely. Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton remain at Level 3 on the scale of 1 to 5.

What’s especially worrying is that the province has reached these extreme drought conditions so much earlier in the season. “This past year has been much drier than any previous year recorded,” said Jonathan Boyd, a hydrologist with the River Forecast Centre.

Conditions are not expected to improve any time soon.

“What I can say is that it is possible for the drought conditions to carry through the fall and winter into the next year if we don’t see the level of rainfall we need, particularly in the fall,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

However, she pointed out that too much rain could be just as bad. “Even in 2021, the way that we got out of drought season was with the atmospheric river storms. And that wasn’t particularly a pleasant way to get out of a drought situation.”

Ma adds that the future is uncertain and that’s why people need to shift their mindset and do more to conserve water now. In the past few weeks, the BC Ministry of Forests has moved to crack down on unauthorized water extraction from rivers and other waterways.

“Regulatory action has been taken on Vancouver Island and in other parts of the province–Thompson Okanagan and Kootenays–in regards to unauthorized users,” explained Connie Chapman, acting director, Water Management Branch, Ministry of Forests.

The government is offering some help for farmers after the BC Cattlemen’s Association raised concerns about ranchers having to truck in water for their livestock because of drought conditions.

“We have just launched today our Beneficial Management Practices program that provides supports for water infrastructure for on farm. So, on farm storage tanks and such,” said Mark Raymond, executive director, Agriculture Resource Division, Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

“And, similar to additional or incremental costs for feed, additional and incremental costs to bring in water for livestock or otherwise is an eligible cost under the AgriStability program.”