Heritage site and museum near Salmon Arm has host of summer fun

Photo: R.J. Haney R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum Mainstreet

There’s always something happening at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum near Salmon Arm. A quilt show, gourmet soiree, dinner and jazz in the park, and a seasonal dinner theatre could all be added to your summer list of of fun things to do.

This Saturday there will be a one day only quilt show called Scrappy Quilts in the Village, running from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There will be displays and demonstrations from Shuswap Needle Arts Guild, Shuswap Spinners & Weavers, Shuswap Quilters’ Guild and more.

Admission at the gate includes the event and access to the Heritage Village and Museum, Montebello Gallery, Sprig of Heather restaurant, Children’s Discovery Centre, walking trails, daily activities, and tours.

On Thursday August 3, Guest Chef Spencer Moores will treat guests to a special feast during the 13th Annual Soiree an Evening at Haney. Hosts Lawren Peter Clark and Elaine Holmes will entertain guests in the Village Green Room. The Soiree traditionally sells out with funds raised being used for restorations, projects and operations.

On August 10, The Museum will partner with the Salmon Arm Jazz Club to offer Dinner and Jazz in the Park.

The evening will feature a quartet led by masterful trumpeter Liam Nadurak.

Nadurak was involved with multiple bands, such as the Nomads and the Dr. Henry Band, before moving to the Shuswap to take a teaching position. Along with holding a degree in jazz performance, he is now well-established as the Shuswap's first-call trumpeter.

Joining Nadurak will be Colin Spence (piano), Jake McIntyre-Paul (bass), and Will Friesen (drums).

R.J. Haney also hosts a dinner theatre, produced by Villains and Vittles. This season the Village is proud to present “Fire Watch!” on the stage of the SASCU Amphitheatre.

Fire Watch is the collaboration between the playwright/director, Sara Schreiner and the cast and musicians who bring her script to life.

The play is a series of monologues that weave together to tell the story of family, loss, change and growth, but mostly, of the love between Fathers and Daughters and the near worship-like admiration of little brothers. Fire Watch! boasts a talented cast in Raymond Hubscher and Sadira Maddigan with an original musical score performed by Kevin Scott on guitar and piano.

Dinner shows run every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday during July and August, with a special matinee on August 24.

Check-in starts at 5:00 p.m. Enjoy a home-cooked dinner with all the pioneer fixings served from the Sprig of Heather restaurant. Dessert will follow the play with homemade rhubarb crisp and ice cream. Adults are $35.00, seniors $32.50, children five to twelve are $15.00, and children four and under are free. Reservations are required

For more information all events, visit the R.J. Haney website or call 250-832-5243.