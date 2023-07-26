217120
Salmon Arm  

Boat launch in North Shuswap closes to powered boats due to low water

Low water closes boat ramp

A popular Shuswap Lake boat launch has been closed due to low water levels.

The Columbia-Shuswap Regional District on Wednesday announced the Bristow Road boat launch in Celista would be closing to all large powered boats.

The parking lot, dock and ramp will stay open for smaller boats and paddleboards.

The Magna Bay boat launch, located a short drive east of Bristow Road, will be open for larger boats.

The CSRD is also warning boaters to be cautious at launches all around the lake as the water level drops and could expose potential hazards.

