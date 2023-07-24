Upgrades of Highway 1 through Tappen to start this fall

Work will start this fall on upgrades to the Trans-Canada Highway in the Shuswap.

The provincial government announced Monday it has awarded Emil Anderson a $128M contract for the work spanning 4.3 kilometres between Ford Road and Tappen Valley Road. The project was first announced in July 2021.

The work will require three construction seasons and is expected to be complete in 2026.

Work will include widening the two-lane highway to four lanes and replacing the aging Tappen overpass, as well as constructing frontage roads and a commercial and passenger vehicle pullout. Frontage roads are the access roads that connect side roads and driveways, and consolidate them so there is only one highway access.

This portion of work includes a stretch of highway running through Skwl?x te Secwepemcu?l?ecw, formerly Little Shuswap Lake Band Indian Reserve #5. This will enhance connections within the Skwl?x te Secwepemcu?l?ecw community and improve safe access on and off the Trans-Canada Highway.

The project is one of a series of planned improvements to the Trans-Canada Highway between Kamloops and the Alberta border.