CSRD asks residents to conserve water after houseboat spilled fuel

Photo: CSRD

Cedar Heights Water System users are being asked to conserve water after a partially-submerged houseboat spilled fuel which may have contaminated the system.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District says the fuel spill occurred on Sunday afternoon. It is not yet known how that has impacted the water coming through the intake to the CSRD-run Cedar Heights Water System.

CSRD says it has shut down the water intake system “out of an abundance of caution” until testing can be done on Monday.

To ensure basic water service and keep reservoirs at a safe level, system users are asked to stop all sprinkling and restrict household water use as much as possible.

CSRD says a similar plan is being enforced by the Shuswap Lake Estates water system.

The district says questions about that particular system should be directed to Shuswap Lake Estates water system as it’s privately run and not under CSRD jurisdiction.