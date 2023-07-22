218779
Trans-Canada Highway in Tappen closed in both directions after crash

Highway 1 in Tappen is closed in both directions after a crash.

DriveBC said the vehicle accident happened on Saturday evening along the Trans-Canada Highway at Tappen Valley Road, north of Salmon Arm.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

