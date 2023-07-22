Trans-Canada Highway in Tappen closed in both directions after crash

Photo: DriveBC
Highway 1 is closed in both directions in Tappen after a crash.
DriveBC said the vehicle accident happened on Saturday evening along the Trans-Canada Highway at Tappen Valley Road, north of Salmon Arm.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
CLOSED - #BCHwy1 is closed in both directions in #TappenBC at Tappen Valley Rd due to a vehicle incident.
An assessment is in progress. No detour is available.
