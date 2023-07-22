Fiery head-on crash closes Trans-Canada Highway at Tappen

UPDATE: 8:00 p.m.
According to DriveBC, Highway 1 has reopened at Tappen Valley Road.
This comes just a couple hours after a two-vehicle crash closed the road, with one car going up in flames.
At this time, it is unknown if there were any injuries in the collision.
UPDATE: 7:47 p.m.
A fiery head-on collision has Highway 1 closed at Tappen, northwest of Salmon Arm.
Video shared with Castanet shows a burning sedan and a pickup truck. They appear to have collided head-on.
According to DriveBC, there is still no estimate for when the road might reopen.
ORIGINAL STORY: 5:55 p.m.
Highway 1 in Tappen is closed in both directions after a crash.
DriveBC said the vehicle accident happened on Saturday evening along the Trans-Canada Highway at Tappen Valley Road, north of Salmon Arm.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
? CLOSED - #BCHwy1 is closed in both directions in #TappenBC at Tappen Valley Rd due to a vehicle incident.— DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 23, 2023
An assessment is in progress. No detour is available.
?? For more info:https://t.co/rSu38JjF0R pic.twitter.com/yiqGw67vgR