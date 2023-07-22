217262
Fiery head-on crash closes Trans-Canada Highway at Tappen

Highway 1 back open

UPDATE: 8:00 p.m.

According to DriveBC, Highway 1 has reopened at Tappen Valley Road.

This comes just a couple hours after a two-vehicle crash closed the road, with one car going up in flames.

At this time, it is unknown if there were any injuries in the collision.

UPDATE: 7:47 p.m.

A fiery head-on collision has Highway 1 closed at Tappen, northwest of Salmon Arm.

Video shared with Castanet shows a burning sedan and a pickup truck. They appear to have collided head-on.

According to DriveBC, there is still no estimate for when the road might reopen.

ORIGINAL STORY: 5:55 p.m.

Highway 1 in Tappen is closed in both directions after a crash.

DriveBC said the vehicle accident happened on Saturday evening along the Trans-Canada Highway at Tappen Valley Road, north of Salmon Arm.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

