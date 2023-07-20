BCWS firefighters attacking new fire between Chase, Sorrento

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE 4:38 p.m.

Firefighters and a helicopter are now on site at a wildfire burning southwest of Sorrento.

BCWS said an initial attack crew and a helicopter are on scene.

The blaze is a Rank 1 fire, according to the BCWS, which means it is a smouldering ground fire. The fire is still spot-sized, estimated to cover about half a hectare.

ORINGINAL 2:04 p.m.

Crews are headed to a new wildfire that has started burning southwest of Sorrento.

The fire was discovered Thursday afternoon at about 1 p.m. and is currently less than a hectare in size.

It is currently categorized as out of control and lightning is the suspected cause.

BCWS said crews are en route to the site and more information should be available later Thursday afternoon.