Firefighters, aircraft sent to battle new wildfire near Shuswap Lake

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE 2:19 p.m.

Firefighters are responding to a blaze near Shuswap Lake between Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

BCWS told Castanet Kamloops that there is one initial attack crew and two helicopters headed to the blaze.

Air tankers were also on site earlier, but their objectives were met so they have left the scene.

ORIGINAL 1:48 p.m.

A new wildfire is burning near Shuswap Lake between Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

It was discovered at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday and lightning is the suspected cause.

The fire is currently out of control and is 0.3 hectares in size.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to BCWS for more information. This story will be updated when more is known.