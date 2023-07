Photo: BCWS

A new wildfire was discovered Wednesday about 20 kilometres southeast of Sicamous, between Salmon Arm and Mabel Lake.

The blaze was discovered at about 9:30 a.m. and is burning out of control.

It is less than a hectare in size and the cause is still under investigation, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to BCWS for more information.