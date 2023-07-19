Crews gain quick handle on wildfire burning near Mabel Lake, BCWS says

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE 4:14 p.m.

A wildfire near Sicamous is now being held thanks to an initial attack crew and helicopter on site, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The agency said the fire is being held and that crews are continuing their fight with the blaze.

The wildfire was discovered at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, and is still considered to be spot-sized.

UPDATE 2:21 p.m.

Crews are currently on site fighting a wildfire 20 kilometres southeast of Sicamous, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

BCWS told Castanet Kamloops the spot-sized fire has an initial attack crew along with one helicopter.

ORIGINAL 12:53 p.m.

A new wildfire was discovered Wednesday about 20 kilometres southeast of Sicamous, between Salmon Arm and Mabel Lake.

The blaze was discovered at about 9:30 a.m. and is burning out of control.

It is less than a hectare in size and the cause is still under investigation, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to BCWS for more information.