BC Wildfire Service reports two spot-sized fires burning near Shuswap Lake

Photo: BC Wildfire Service BC Wildfire Service is responding to a spot-sized wildfire burning out of control near Anglemont on Tuesday evening. A second fire in the Shuswap Lake area was reported to BCWS on Tuesday evening, and is now classified as being held.

BC Wildfire Service crews are responding to two small fires in the Shuswap Lake area on Tuesday evening.

The Hudson Creek wildfire, located north of Shuswap Lake and two kilometres northeast of Anglemont, is estimated to be 0.3 hectares in size.

The wildfire was discovered on Tuesday at about 3:30 p.m.

In a post on social media, BCWS said the fire is not currently threatening infrastructure, but it is highly visible from the communities of Anglemont, Celista, Eagle Bay, and people recreating on Shuswap Lake.

BCWS said a four-person initial attack crew is responding along with two helicopters, one of which will be bucketing water.

A second fire, located north of Lee Creek, was reported to BCWS on Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m. The 0.2 hectare blaze is classified as being held.