Two new spot fires were discovered Monday, east of Sicamous.

The BC Wildfire Service reports the two fires in close proximity near Owlhead Forest Service Road.

Both were discovered Monday evening and are believed to be lightning caused.

They are both listed as .009 of a hectare in size.

Meanwhile, further east, another spot fire was found east of Malakwa, near Yard Creek.

It's also listed as .009 of a hectare in size.

All three are currently out of control.