Salmon Arm RCMP investigating after man was attacked in his car

Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating after a man was assaulted by a stranger.

About 11:20 a.m. July 13, a man was in has car at Beaty Road and Narcisse Road in Salmon Arm, looking for someone.

“He engaged three males to check to see if the person he was looking for was in the immediate area,” Staff Sgt. Scott West said in a press release. “After a short time, one male returned and assaulted the driver in his car from the open passenger door.”

The assailant is described as being younger, possibly in his 20s, with a darker complexion and short, dark hair.

The assault victim was assessed at the local hospital, having suffered bruising and lacerations to his forehead and arms.

“If you believe that you may have witnessed this assault, please call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044. Investigators would like to speak to you and learn what you saw,” West said.