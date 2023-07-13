Pickup and semi collide on Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm

Photo: Contributed

Fast drivers and a big rig crash kept Salmon Arm RCMP busy this week.

Staff Sgt. Scott West says on Wednesday, about 7:55 p.m., a collision between a pickup and a tractor-trailer unit happened on the Trans-Canada Highway, at 30th Street NE.

West said the pickup was attempting to make a left turn when it was struck by the semi.

“RCMP are following up with the investigation ... speaking to witnesses and obtaining possible dash camera video from the semi truck that was involved in the collision,” West said in a press release.

A light standard was struck, and the local fire department contained a small spill of fluids from the damaged vehicles.

“The two occupants of the pickup were shaken up and suffered minor injuries, and the driver of the semi truck was uninjured,” West said.

At 11:20 p.m. the same day, a driver was nabbed for excessive speeding on the Trans-Canada, in nearby Tappen.

“The speed of the vehicle was determined to be 144 km/h in a posed 90 km/h zone,” West said.

“The suspect vehicle was stopped by the officer, and the driver was ticketed for excessive speed and the vehicle was impounded under the provincial legislation.”