BC Wildfire Service reports 2 new fires between Revelstoke and Shuswap

Photo: BCWS

Two new wildfires were spotted between Revelstoke and the Shuswap Wednesday afternoon.

The West Anstey Arm fire was reported just before 7 p.m.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire has been mapped at 0.4 of a hectare. It is currently burning out of control and is believed to be lightning caused.

The Jordan River wildfire, west of Revelstoke, was discovered at 4 p.m. and is spot-sized at 0.01 of a hectare.

It is also believed to be lightning caused.

The Humamilt Lake fire was discovered Tuesday, northwest of Seymour Arm.

As of Wednesday evening, it was estimated to have burned half a hectare.

It is considered held, meaning it is not likely to spread under current conditions.

It's also believed to be caused by a lightning strike.

Meanwhile, the Snuffbox Creek fire, north of Magna Bay on the Adams Plateau, was discovered Sunday and is classified as under control.

That fire is also believed to be lightning caused and has been mapped at 7.4 hectares.