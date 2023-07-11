Chase RCMP say missing teenager found with assistance from public

Photo: Colin Dacre

UPDATE 9:55

Chase RCMP say the teenager reported missing earlier tonight has been located with assistance from the public.

His photo and name have been removed from this story.

ORIGINAL: 8:27

The Chase RCMP detachment is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

The 14 year old was last seen by family members July 11 in Sorrento, but could’ve made it as far as Salmon Arm or Kamloops, police said.

He is described as five feet eleven inches tall, 110 pounds with a thin build.

Mounties say he may be in possession of a blue and white Giant brand bicycle with red handle bars.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221.