Chase RCMP asking for help in locating a missing teenager last seen in Sorrento

Photo: Chase RCMP Riley Zack, 14, was last seen in Sorrento but could've made it as far as Salmon Arm or Kamloops.

The Chase RCMP detachment is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Riley Zack 14, was last seen by family members July 11 in Sorrento, but could’ve made it as far as Salmon Arm or Kamloops, police said.

Zack is described as five feet eleven inches tall, 110 lbs with a thin build.

Mounties say he may be in possession of a blue and white Giant brand bicycle with red handle bars.

Anyone with information regarding Zack’s whereabouts are asked to contact Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221.