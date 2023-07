Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 6:15 p.m.

The crash has now been cleared and traffic is flowing.

ORIGINAL 5 p.m.

A crash has closed the Trans-Canada Highway at Sorrento.

The highway is closed in both directions.

DriveBC reports the highway is closed between Little River Road and Des Fosses Road.

Watch for major delays due to congestion.

No detour is currently available.

The nature of the collision and the severity of any injuries involved is not known at this time.