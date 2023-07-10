Two fires in Shuswap have each burned more than 15 hectares

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

A new fire in the Shuswap has burned an estimated 15 hectares of forest.

The Snuffbox Creek fire, north of Magna Bay on the Adams Plateau, was discovered Sunday.

It is burning out of control, and its cause is under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Spapilum Creek fire on the west shore of Adams Lake has burned more than 16 hectares.

It was discovered on July 5.

That fire is considered held, which means it is not likely to spread under current conditions.

It is believed to have been lightning caused.