Salmon Arm RCMP see increase in calls about people leaving pets in hot cars

Photo: BCSPCA

The message is simple: leave your pets at home.

But, it's a message some just don't get.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West says police in the Shuswap "have been receiving a notable increase in calls for hot animals, mostly dogs, in cars and trucks in the area."

Please leave your pets home in the heat, he urges.

West says the temperature in vehicles skyrockets in the summer heat, and "just rolling the windows down a crack will not help as much as you think...

"Parking in the shade helps, but again, temperatures will skyrocket after just a few minutes."

The BC SPCA recommends the following steps if you see a dog in a car in hot weather: