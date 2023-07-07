Salmon Arm RCMP see increase in calls about people leaving pets in hot cars

Photo: BCSPCA
The message is simple: leave your pets at home.
But, it's a message some just don't get.
Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West says police in the Shuswap "have been receiving a notable increase in calls for hot animals, mostly dogs, in cars and trucks in the area."
Please leave your pets home in the heat, he urges.
West says the temperature in vehicles skyrockets in the summer heat, and "just rolling the windows down a crack will not help as much as you think...
"Parking in the shade helps, but again, temperatures will skyrocket after just a few minutes."
The BC SPCA recommends the following steps if you see a dog in a car in hot weather:
- If the animal is showing clear signs of heatstroke or distress, call your local animal control agency, police or the BC SPCA Call Centre at 1-855-622-7722.
- Do not attempt to break a window to rescue an animal – not only do you risk injuring the animal, but only RCMP, local police and BC SPCA special constables have the authority to enter a vehicle lawfully to help an animal.
- If the animal is not in distress, but you are concerned, note the licence plate and vehicle description and ask managers of nearby businesses to page the owner to return to their vehicle immediately.
- You may wish to stay with the vehicle to monitor the situation until the owner returns.