Train whistles come to an end - newfound relaxation at Crazy Creek resort

Photo: Crazy Creek Hot Pools Resort

After a century of horn blasts, the silence is a welcome change at Crazy Creek Hot Pools Resort.

The hot pools, suspension bridge and campground resort between Malakwa and Three Valley Gap says the train whistles have "finally come to an end."

Located on the Trans-Canada Highway, horns blared at the resort's public crossing of the CP Rail line there – until now.

"The whistle has blown at this crossing for over 100 years, and a remarkable milestone marks a new era of silence and much appreciated uninterrupted sleeps for future guests," the resort says in a press release.

"We love staying in the cabins out at Crazy Creek, and our kids always have such a great time… but I can tell you we won't be missing the horn!" says frequent guest Katie Maier.

The 140-acre property includes more than 100 RV sites, cabins, soothing hot pools, and more.

"Restful nights, blissful stays – bidding farewell to the whistle!" says owner Devon Siebenga.

"We love the trains, and our guests do too, but the whistle had to go, especially when it disrupts a good night's rest. This change brings a new level to our guests' experiences, allowing them to embrace the natural beauty surrounding Crazy Creek Resort without interruption."

"It's hard to believe that after over 100 years the horn has finally quit! ... after years of working with the CSRD and CP Rail to make this happen, our customers wish has now become a reality," says general manager Adam Kaufman.