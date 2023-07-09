What bugs you? Mosquito control spotty in Shuswap as parks bow out

Photo: CSRD

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says it is treating for mosquitoes in the Scotch Creek and Lee Creek areas – but is limited to areas authorized by the Skw'lax te Secwepemcúl?ecw (Little Shuswap Lake Band) and BC Parks and service areas in Electoral Area F.

BC Parks has permitted mosquito larvicide programs in Shuswap Lake Park, however authority to treat within Tsútswecw Provincial Park was denied, the regional district says.

"Tsútswecw Provincial Park has a significant area of mosquito-breeding habitat and without region-wide treatment, mosquito control programs become less effective," the CSRD says.

All CSRD mosquito control programs use a product called Aquabac (BTI), which is a soil-borne bacterial product that targets mosquitoes in their larval growth stage before they hatch.

In 2022, the CSRD and band partnered to cover the cost of an independent study by Simon Fraser University to affirm the safety of BTI. The study concluded there were no adverse impacts on fish.

Treatments in 2023 started in May, with the most recent being in mid-June to target developing mosquitos.

"Our program has proven effective in reducing nuisance mosquitos in the areas where we treat," says environmental health services leader Ben Van Nostrand.

"But when you can't treat in the provincial parks, it leaves a significant amount of habitat that is ideal for mosquitoes to multiply."

Those with concerns can contact BC Parks at [email protected] or call 1-800-689-9025.