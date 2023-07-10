Salmon Arm Folk Music Society seeks emerging artists for Digital Currents series

Photo: Salmon Arm Folk Music Society

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society is launching a new digital concert series that will showcase the work of six emerging and independent artists.

Applications are now open for the Digital Currents series.

With recording slated for the fall, the society plans to beam the series onto screens across the province, beginning in December.

Six emerging and independent musicians are sought for the project.

"Our mission ... is to enrich the cultural fabric of our community," says artistic director Kevin Tobin.

"We're thrilled to give these musicians a platform to share their music and meet new fans."

Applications are open to signed and unsigned musicians of all ages from all genres and corners of British Columbia.

Submissions will be reviewed by a jury panel, and the final six will perform a recorded and live showcase in Salmon Arm.

Selected artists will be paid and have a portion of their expenses covered.

The society's 31st annual Roots & Blues Festival takes place Aug. 17-20 at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds.

This year's headliners are Sarah McLachlan, Blue Rodeo, and Five Alarm Funk.

For more information on Digital Currents visit rootsandblues.ca or call 250-833-4096.