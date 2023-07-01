Sicamous RCMP looking for help to find missing Alberta man

Photo: RCMP

Sicamous RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate a missing man.

Trevor Nathan Wolfe, 41, was reported missing by his family on June 30.

RCMP said Wolfe's vehicle was located on a forest service road near Sicamous on June 23, where it appears he had been camping.

Wolfe is from the Red Deer, Alberta area and was said to be looking for work in Sicamous.

Wolfe is described as Caucasian, standing six-foot-one and weighing 250 pounds. He is bald with a full beard, blue eyes and wears glasses.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Wolfe, they are asked to contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.