Secwépemc landmark to connect culture, land, history

Photo: Secwépemc Landmarks Project

The Secwépemc Landmarks Project will locate a Sekm?aws sclupture at Sicamous Beach Park.

Draft designs are in progress and will be circulated later this summer for input.

Tania Willard, from Neskonlith, and Kel-c Jules, from Tke?mlúps, were selected as the lead artist and youth mentee for the project.

Willard's work connects land, culture, and family, and supports language revitalization.

It has been displayed at the Vancouver Art Gallery and IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts in Santa Fe, with pieces in the collections of the Vancouver Art Gallery, Forge Project, Belkin Art Gallery (UBC Vancouver), Kamloops Art Gallery, and the Anchorage Museum.

In 2016, she received the Hnatyshyn Foundation's Award for Curatorial Excellence in Contemporary Art.

Kel-c Jules is an educator for School District 73, an artist, and fashion model.

She attended Thompson Rivers University, receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 2012 and has been creating artwork ever since.

Her focus is mainly around residential school awareness, her culture, and elements of nature in her surroundings.

The sculpture will consist of a cut steel fire surround, carved with designs based on Secwépemc place names and plants. It will be similar to the 'For Future Matriarchs' monument by Willard and Krista-Belle Stewart at UBC Okanagan.

The Secwépemc Landmarks project will install sculptures at locations over the next two years. Locations include:

Salmon Arm wharf (complete)

Tsqúqw7e (Chase wharf)

Little Mountain

Fly Hills Skyview Rotary Lookout

South Canoe Bluffs

Tappen Bluffs

Bastion Mountain

Mara Lake

Sekm? áws (Sicamous)

Splatsín

Tsutswécw Park

Quaaout Lodge

Skmana Lake

White Lake

Steglgelxús (Chase Creek Falls)

The project team is also working to install 100 trailhead posts carved by almost 200 youth from Secwépemc Child and Family Services, Shihiya, Chief Atahm, and five schools in School District No. 83, by this fall.

These trailhead posts were carved with the guidance of Secwépemc storyteller Kenthen Thomas.