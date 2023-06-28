Salmon Arm motorhome owner badly burned in RV fire

Photo: Google Street View

An RV owner was badly burned in a motorhome fire in Salmon Arm on Monday.

Deputy Fire Chief Gary Lebeter says the man was burned while working on the motorhome at ABC Storage in the Salmon Arm Industrial Park.

The engine backfired, starting the fire.

Firefighters responded to the scene about 10:50 a.m.

They arrived to find the RV fully engulfed in flames.

The fire had also spread to a boat, trailer and shipping container beside the boat, burning the content of the sea can and also damaging two nearby pickups.

The burn victim was rushed to hospital by their partner before fire crews arrived, and his condition is unknown.

No one else was injured in the conflagration.

Fire crews were on the scene for about three hours.