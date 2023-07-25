Shuswap Women Who Wine tops $135,000 mark for donating to others

Photo: Shuswap Women Who Wine

Mamas for Mamas in Salmon Arm is one of the recipients of a giant cheque presented by the Shuswap Women Who Wine.

In a community giving event, members of the Shuswap group gave out over $4,500 to local charities after hearing what the groups would use the money for.

Mamas received over $3,500 for their Karma Market initiative which provides diapers, wipes, formula, hygiene products and school snacks to families at no cost. The Salmon Arm Karma Market operates on a bi-weekly basis.

Mamas for Mamas is a national charitable organization that supports mothers and caregivers in crisis by providing ongoing support to individuals and families facing various poverty-related struggles. Their mission is to change the landscape of poverty through innovative approaches to financial barriers struggling families face.

Two awards of almost $500 each were also given to both SAFE Society, and Voice of the Shuswap.

Safe Society provides services to those experiencing intimate partner violence or other forms of abuse, and Voice of the Shuswap is a public community radio station.

“We’ve seen 35 different community organizations through these events,” says Kailee Amlin who started the Shuswap Women Who Wine society back in 2018.

As a business woman new to the area, Amlin wanted to meet others and see how local business owners could support each other. What started as a lawyer, an accountant, a realtor and a few young entrepreneurs has grown to almost 50 women strong.

Along with professional networking, the women pool their money to support charities in the area four times a year.

“We realized we were doing things on our own to help various organizations and if we worked as a team we could have a bigger impact,” says Amlin who modelled Shuswap Women Who Wine after the charity group 100 Women who Care.

Since 2019, SWWW has been able to present amounts that total more than $135,000 on their massive cheques.