Crashed semi in Salmon Arm had mechanical issues: CVSE

Photo: VPD/file photo

Police say a B-train transport truck had mechanical issues that led to a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this month.

The incident happened June 14 when the westbound rig experienced braking issues between 4th and 6th Streets.

The driver avoided rear ending a number of vehicles that were stopped in traffic, but did hit two light standards as well as four planter boxes as it came to a stop.

Two unoccupied, parked vehicles were damaged by a falling light pole.

Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement (CVSE) officers investigated and inspected the vehicle.

It was determined that the semi did have mechanical issues with its braking system that the driver would not have known about, says Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Scott West.

The company involved and CVSE will be following up with the mechanical shop that worked on the truck.