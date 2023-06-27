Shuswap man arrested after threat to kill bailiff, neighbour

Photo: Castanet

A Blind Bay man was arrested after threatening to kill a bailiff, Monday.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West says police responded to the threats complaint at the subject's home.

"The male was angry at the bailiff and uttered threats to kill the bailiff and a neighbour while waving a reported handgun around," says West.

The RCMP's Southeast District Emergency Response Team and RCMP Air Services backed up local officers.

"While responding, the male left in a vehicle and was arrested very quickly in the Blind Bay area by Salmon Arm officers and Emergency Response Team officers."

The man was arrested in possession of a replica handgun and 9mm ammunition.

The suspect is facing charges of breaching court-imposed conditions as a result of possessing ammunition and a firearm, uttering threats to two people, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

He remains in custody pending a court appearance later today.