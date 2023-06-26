RCMP race to Salmon Arm, armed suspect taken into custody

Photo: Glacier Media

A police convoy travelling at high speed on Highway 97 between Kelowna and Vernon was likely for a Salmon Arm situation that has already been resolved.

Castanet received several tips that multiple police units were racing north from Lake Country about 11 a.m.

The black SUVs appeared to be units of the RCMP Emergency Response Team.

However, it appears the incident is now over.

"This was likely for a Salmon Arm file which has already resolved," says RCMP E Division spokesperson Staff Sgt. Kris Clark

"The subject of a threats file was simply described as being in possession of a firearm. They were taken into custody without incident," says Clark.