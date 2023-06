Photo: Scott Griffith

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a three-vehicle crash at Okanagan Avenue and 30th Street.

All three vehicles have suffered extensive damage.

One car was flipped onto its back and is now lying in the front yard of a home.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash, as well as the severity of injuries.

Castanet will provide more information as it becomes available.