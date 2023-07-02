North Okanagan-Shuswap School District has approved 2023-24 budget worth $106,885,737

Photo: SD83

The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District has passed a budget of more than $100 million.

The School District 83 board of directors approved the 2023-24 budget of $106,885,737 at its meeting earlier this week.

The annual budget is prepared in accordance with Public Sector Accounting Standards and includes the operating fund, special purpose funds and the capital fund. School districts operate on a fiscal year of July 1 to June 30.

"Really the work being done this year is ensuring we are sustainable going forward," Secretary Treasurer Dale Culler said. "In previous years, the district relied on the accumulated surplus. That's just not sustainable."

Culler reported he and Director of Finance Jeremy Hunt did a lot of analysis over the past few months to understand the systems and processes which may be affecting the district's ability to be sustainable, and are now at a place where they are comfortable with the budget.

Culler went over the major points of the budget with trustees and noted anything that had been updated or changed since the committee of the whole meeting earlier this year.

During discussions, there was a question about why the speech language pathologist position - which was unable to be filled this year - was taken out of the budget.

Supt. Donna Kriger said the funds were going towards the needs identified out of the recent Inclusive Education review, including training and mentorship for new learning resource teachers, adding there are not enough funds for both.

Trustee Tennile Lachmuth said she supports putting funding towards the findings from the inclusive education review.

"I think that is key for us over the next couple of years," she said.

Trustee Corryn Grayston was the only trustee to vote against the budget.

According to a report from SD83, Grayston told the board she couldn't support the budget because it saddened her that supports for students were being lost and she felt creative ways could have been come up with.

