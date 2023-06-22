Province, Salmon Arm partner on proposed long-term shelter

Photo: Google Street View Proposed site of long-term shelter in Salmon Arm.

The City of Salmon Arm is partnering with the province to build a new long-term shelter.

BC Housing, and the city are working on plans to build the modular shelter on a city-owned lot on Fraser Avenue NW.

The shelter would provide 25 beds for people experiencing homelessness in Salmon Arm, as well as daily meals and support services.

The site was suggested by the city.

Negotiations are underway on a lease of the site for at least 10 years, with an option to extend.

The proposed shelter site is subject to a public rezoning process.

Funding details will be finalized once the project has been approved, the province said in a press release.

Finding shelter locations is a joint responsibility between municipalities and the province, and both parties need to agree on a location in order for a new shelter to open, the province adds.