Salmon Arm RCMP recover shed full of stolen equipment

Photo: RCMP

RCMP in Salmon Arm have recovered a shed full of suspected stolen property.

On Sunday, officers attended a home on 11th Ave NE after a family member called about the suspicious contents of the shed.

The property is now in police custody.

It consists of electric hand tools, industrial or shop vacuum cleaners, leaf blowers, gas powered lawn

trimmers, and various tools, including nail guns, rotary saws and a distinctive welder.

"If you have reported your tools stolen and provided a serial number, you can expect a call from the police in the coming weeks as we go through the property in an attempt to return it to the rightful owners," say Staff Sgt. Scott West.

Those who have yet to report thefts are urged to do so.

"Serial numbers are an asset, but not the only way police may be able to get your property back to you. A complete description of the item with distinguishing characteristics like initials or stickers or paint or well described damage may be unique enough to get your property back to you."