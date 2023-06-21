Driver accused of running down man in Shuswap road-rage altercation

Photo: Castanet

A Shuswap-area man is standing trial this week accused of using his car to intentionally run down another driver during a road-rage altercation near Chase.

Michael David McManamna, 60, is charged with one count each of dangerous driving and assault with a weapon. His trial got underway Tuesday in Kamloops provincial court.

McManamna is accused of striking Garfield O’Dell with his car on Oct. 10, 2020.

Court heard the two men became involved in a heated verbal altercation that afternoon on Squilax-Anglemont Road near Scotch Creek.

Witness Michelle Macdonald said she was driving by with her family when they happened upon the scene. She said the two men appeared to have stopped their vehicles in the roadway, forcing traffic to divert through an adjacent parking lot.

She said both men were at times out of their vehicles yelling at each other.

Macdonald said she was watching as the driver of one of the vehicles — alleged to be McManamna — accelerated into the driver of the other vehicle.

“The black car accelerated very quickly into the man. The man from the truck was hit and he flew up into the air,” she said.

“I thought he was going to die — and then I knew I needed to call the police.”

Macdonald said the man got to his feet and seemed OK.

“He said, ‘You saw that, right?’” she said. “We acknowledged that we had seen it. Then he got into his truck and drove away.”

McManamna and O'Dell were known to one another before the incident.

The trial is slated to continue at a later date, which has not yet been set. Lawyers will meet next week to set a date.